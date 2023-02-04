Madison Basden and Nicholas “Nick” Fordice were married May 21, 2022 at 6:30 in the evening in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at the Basden lakefront residence at Saddlebrook in Killen, with Pastor Ronny Poag of Faith Church officiating. The reception followed at the Basden residence.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. Barry Basden and Mrs. Kathleen “Kate” Basden of Killen. She is the granddaughter of Rayford Basden and the late Delores “Ann” Basden of Tuscumbia, and John “Mike” and Marianne Murphy of Bradenton, Fla.
The groom is the son of Dr. James Fordice and Dr. Sarina Fordice of Franklin, Tenn. He is the grandson of the late Daniel “Kirk” and Patricia Fordice of Vicksburg, Miss., and Dean and Doris Williams of Huntington Beach, Calif.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose an Augusta Jones “Erica” gown along with a Jennifer Leigh “Charity” veil, both bought at Carriage House Weddings in Birmingham. For her “something borrowed”, she wore a diamond tennis bracelet from the groom’s aunt, Linda Williams. She also wore Jennifer Behr “Allanah” style earrings and Sam Edelman shoes.
Maid of honor was Megan Basden, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sydney Fordice, sister-in-law of the bride; Chandler Nelson, Katie Faust, Emily Bates, Brooke Thornton, Maddie McAlister, and Dayna Hood, all friends of the bride. Flower girl was Lily Murphy, cousin of the bride.
The groom chose his father, Dr. James Fordice, as his best man. Groomsmen were Sam Harris, Luke Godber, Jack Freese, Ryan Pope, Ryan Moult, Jack Melgaard, and Matthew Bates, all friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Chelsea Kennedy of Chelsea Kennedy Events. Floral designer was Carl Casiday at Lola’s Gifts. Ceremony music was arranged by Thomas Meternik of Florence, and the reception entertainment was Musical Fantasy Band. The reception was catered by April Clayton of Southern Skillet Catering, and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Yummies. Hair stylist and make up artist was The Transformation in Huntsville. Photographer was Joel and Amber Photography and videographer was Awaken Films. Other special helpers were Kristin Bohannon, Whitney McGill, Kai Murphy of Chelsea Kennedy Events; Heather Davis and Joe Quillen of Florence Building Company; and Josh at Party Pros. Most guests stayed in Florence for the weekend, so Madison and Nick arranged for Anchor Tours to pick up guests at each hotel and shuttle them to Killen and returned them at the end of the night. Guests were able to fully enjoy the celebrations without worry of leaving cars or having to call ubers or taxis.
For their honeymoon, the couple spent three nights on the Gulf of Papagayo, four nights near the Arenal Volcano (close to the city of La Fortuna) in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica. They are now residing in Pensacola, Fla.
Photos by Joel and Amber Photography
