Taylor Anne Orr and John Claude Staggs were married January 1, 2022 at 3:00 in the afternoon at The Owl’s Landing with Chad Hess, pastor at Woodmont Baptist Church, officiating. A reception followed at The Owl’s Landing.
The bride is the daughter of Steve and Linda Orr of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Clyde and Bettye Orr of Florence, and the late TH and Annie Dabbs of Sheffield.
The groom is the son of John and Paula Staggs of Leighton. He is the grandson of Joan Staggs of Sheffield, the late Claude Staggs of Leighton, and Arlin and Pat Greenhill of Russellville.
Maid of honor was Chloe Yancey, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Anna Lea Stewart, Jo Solares, Kaylyn Hinton, Catherine Lambright, Addison Baine, Sara Holcombe, all friends of the bride; and Leslie Staggs, sister of the groom.
Best man was Adam Willis, best friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Cody Berry, Recus Jarmon, Tanner Fisher, Brady Petree, Max Nolen, Kelby Hallmark, Gabe Lawler, all friends of the groom; and Steven Orr, brother of the bride. Ring bearer was Winston Staggs, son of the bride and groom.
Wedding director and floral designer was Dawn Pettus. The reception was catered by Rick’s Barbecue and Dawn Pettus made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. The bride’s gown was purchased from The Something Blue Shoppe. Hair stylist was Celee Beth Powers of Parlor 217, and make up artist was Savana Vinson. Photographer was MaKayla Lindsay.
The couple spent their honeymoon in Denver, Colo., where they stayed at the Gaylord Hotel. They are now residing in Sheffield.
“A special thank you to everyone that hosted my bridal shower. We appreciate the love and gifts so much! We also want to thank everyone that attended our big day and made it the best. Thank you!”
Photos by MaKayla Lindsay
