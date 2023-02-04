Emily and Andrew met in Birmingham in 2017 while they were both working there. Since then, their journey has taken them from Alabama to Louisiana to South Carolina and back home again.
Emily Michelle Pendley and James Andrew Young, Jr. were married March 19, 2022 in a 5:30 afternoon ceremony in the outdoor cathedral at Bradford Farm. Floating candles and greenery lined the aisle leading the way to the stained glass windows. Larry Kilpatrick officiated the ceremony, and a dinner and dancing reception followed in the reception hall at Bradford Farm.
The bride is the daughter of David and Belinda Pendley of Sheffield. The groom is the son of Jim and Sherri Young of North Pole, Alaska.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a white gown with lace and beautiful detailing and matching cathedral veil from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle, and carried a bouquet of pink tulips. Bridesmaids wore flowing off the shoulder dresses in charcoal, the groomsmen all wore navy suits with gray ties, and the flower girl wore a navy tea length dress.
Matron of honor was Katie Gurley, sorority sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Emma Spann and Anna Wicks, friends of the bride. Flower girl was Sydney Pledger, niece of the bride.
Best man was Sean Buxham, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Matt Young, brother of the groom, and Bill Sexton, friend of the groom.
Floral designer was Heather Bradford Sherrill. Ceremony music was provided by Gus Spears of Universal Sound and Events. The reception dinner of Tuscan chicken and brisket was catered by Southern Skillet, and the red velvet wedding cake with cream cheese icing and funfetti groom’s cake decorated with a North Pole, Alaska skyline, were made by Mimi B’s. Hair stylist was Ashley Cassel and make up artist was Lauren Lindholm. Photographer was Heather Bradford Sherrill of Create Portraiture. Bridal photo by Amanda Chapman Photography. The couple’s first dance was to “I’m With You” by Vance Joy. The bride then danced with her father to “Here Comes The Sun”, followed by the groom and his mother to “My Wish”.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds enjoyed a week in the breathtaking Riveria Maya for some much needed relaxation. They now reside in Tuscumbia.
Photos by Create Portraiture and Amanda Chapman Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.