Haley Fields and Brandon Hunter were married April 16, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening at Bradford Farm with Marty Mosley officiating. The reception followed at Bradford Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Keith and Beth Fields of Rogersville. She is the granddaughter of Ray J. Cagle and the late Cathy Cagle of Rogersville, the late June Fields of Killen, and the late Cletus Fields of Pekin, Ill.
The groom is the son of Scott and Vickie Hunter of Muscle Shoals. He is the grandson of Pete and Janice Hunter of Muscle Shoals, and the late Jim and Betty Bianco of Russellville.
For her wedding, the bride chose a beautiful off the shoulder Justin Alexander gown from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Maid of honor was Aubrey Fields, sister of the bride, and matron of honor was Katlyn Saucer, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Halli Hunter, sister of the groom; Haven Pondick, Sydney Thomason, Laken Richardson, Clayton Wesman, Marissa Reagh, Channing Wynne, and Jasmin Curtis, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Grayli Haddock and Harper Saucer, both friends of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, Scott Hunter. Groomsmen were Adam Hunter, brother of the groom; Trenton Roden, David Rose, Jared Thornton, Gavin McDougal, Caleb Handley, Cameron Handley, Cody Holt, and Blake Fisher, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Jaxon Fields, nephew of the bride.
Wedding director was Cecilia Brumley and coordinator was Heather Sherrill, who was also the floral designer. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by Gus Spears. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet, and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Janice Ezell. Hair stylist was Allie Watson and make up artist was Alicia Allen with Marianna Allen assisting. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Awaken Films.
For their honeymoon, the couple went to Disney World. They are now residing in Killen.
Photos by Create Portraiture
