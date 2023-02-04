Morgan Bozonelos and Brett Leslie were married October 29, 2022 at 4:00 in the afternoon at the Bozonelos home in Sheffield, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony overlooking the Tennessee River, with Dr. Carl Gebhardt officiating. The reception was held at Ray’s at the Bank following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Greg and Vanessa Bozonelos of Sheffield. She is the granddaughter of the late LJ and Leona Radcliff of Crossville, Tenn., and James Bozonelos and the late Sally Bozonelos of Mobile.
The groom is the son of Scott and Melissa Leslie of Decatur. He is the grandson of the late Donald and Sybil Wright of Decatur, and the late Arthur and Molene Leslie of Arab.
The bride was escorted by her father. For the ceremony, she wore a customized Lazaro Tara Keely Blossom 2358 gown, along with a Madeline Fig veil and Alexandre Birman shoes. For the reception, she wore a Needle & Thread Tempest Bodice Ballerina Dress. She wore earrings by Olive & Piper and Familiar Jewelry, along with other vintage 1960’s jewelry, including a pearl fishbone bracelet and her Heirloom Pave engagement ring from Brooklyn, N.Y. Her bridal purse was also vintage 1960’s.
Matron of honor was Courtney Cofield, sister of the bride, and best man was Matthew Leslie, brother of the groom. Ring bearer was Bailey Bozonelos, family pomeranian and all around good boy.
Day of coordinator was Lucy Page of Two Hearts and Mine. Bouquets and boutonnieres were by Susan Rowe at Floridesign Co., and the garlands and greenery were from Wholesale Garland. The cocktail hour was catered by family friend and neighbor Chef Alan Philips. The reception was catered by Katrina Hudson of Ray’s at the Bank, who did an amazing job making a classic mid century steakhouse menu come to life. The wedding cake was made by Oakland Bakery and was a pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting, in honor of the bride’s grandma Leona. Jazz standards were performed by Dave McConnell for guests at the reception. Hair stylist was Celee Powers of Parlor 217 and make up artist was Savana Vinson of Makeup by Savana. Photographer was Liv Anderson Photography. Seriously Simple Soap of Huntsville created wonderful locally made rosemary soaps for wedding favors. Other special helpers were contractor Yancy Ownby and painters Tinker Evans and Tim Purdy, who worked incredibly hard to remodel and repaint the Bozonelos family home in time for the wedding.
For their honeymoon, the couple went the Cayman Islands, BritishWest Indies. They are now residing in Huntsville.
“Our wedding was mid centurymodern inspired as we collect 1950’s/1960’s antiques and items related to tiki/cocktail culture. All of the decor was either found at antique stores, flea markets, and thrift stores from all over Alabama, or DIY’d by the bride/her dad. Our favorite thing to do together is getting out and driving the backroads to see what we find, so this gave us a great reason to do it!”
Photos by Liv Anderson Photography
