Allison Virginia Martin and Philip Jordan Tang were married on October 15, 2022, at 1:00 in the afternoon at Tharptown Baptist Church in Russellville. The reception was also held at Tharptown Baptist Church.
The parents of the bride are Pastor Chip and Melanie Martin and the parents of the groom are Dr. Jordan and Cindy Tang. The grandparents of the bride are Jimmy and Peggy Martin of Leighton and the late Jimmy and Martha Hinton of Northport. The grandparents of the groom are the late Yee-Nga and Dor-Fook Yip Tang of Hong Kong and late Harold and Helen Eastman of Flint, Mich.
The matron of honor was Yusha Neuman and the bridesmaids were Paige Wunrow, Haley Gilley, Christine Martin, and Sheree Martin. The best man was Caleb Reynolds and the groomsmen were Stephen Wunrow, Tyler Thornton, James Allen, and Davis Martin. The flower girl was Hallie Kate Gilley and the ring bearer was Carson Gilley.
The wedding director was Mary Ann Clement and the officiant was Brother Neil Rogers. The ceremony music was provided by the groom’s father, Dr. Jordan, on piano and the groom’s sister, Paige, on the violin. The congregational hymn “Be Thou My Vision” was led by Christine Martin. During the lighting of the unity candle, “The Swan” by Camille Saint-Saens was played by Dr. Jordan Tang and Paige Wunrow.
The reception was catered by Smokin’ Jalapeno and the cake was made by Glenda Colagross. The reception flowers and decor were by Melanie Martin and Peggy Martin. Hair stylist and make up artist for the bridal party was Sophie Hill. The groomsmen’s tuxedos were from Men’sWarehouse. The bridesmaids’ dresses were individually selected. The bridal party florals and arch was by Sunflower Designs and Decor. The bride’s wedding gown was from Juanita’s Fashions and the beautiful veil was found at a local consignment shop. Photographer was Montana Hester Photography.
The couple honeymooned in Charleston, S.C. and are now residing in Cleveland, Tenn.
*How Philip and Allison Met*
Arranged marriages are common even today in many parts of the world as the culture lives on even in modern times. Growing up, hearing about an arranged marriage conjured up unpleasant images of potentially having to live with someone in the absence of love and where the unification of body and mind was on a transactional basis, not by choice or desire of the two who would be married. But in the event that God the Father of Lights, from which comes “every good and perfect thing” (Jam 1:17), provides for a man and woman to meet and be joined together in marriage, then would not that be a “perfectly” arranged marriage? The details of how a man and woman meet are not ultimately the item of interest, the miracle does not lie in the joining but in the persevering. Nevertheless, everyone will want to know how we met so we will gladly share. The short of it is that we introduced ourselves on E-Harmony the online dating site and the conversation never ended. Our first date was in Pensacola, Florida, and we would continue to keep in touch long distance and see each other when the opportunity arose. We definitely “hit it off”. Now the backstory gets more complex but one oddity is certain, we both dodged finding “the one” while at Union University. Not begrudgingly either, we lovingly poked fun at other couples springing up from Union. What more, eight and ten years after graduation and moving to different states, we still had not discovered one who would be a good match. Neither of us had been in an even somewhat serious relationship before. It was possible that God did not have marriage in our sight at all, but that did not seem to fully be the case. Moving on to an even stranger detail, on the online dating site, we discovered that both of us were Union graduates and we never had met before though it is quite possible we had crossed paths. Interestingly, Philip had heard of me before due to his work in the athletic department. I knew of his sister from afar, though not ever knowing her name, because I remember being impressed at her athleticism in playing ultimate frisbee on the lawn on my way to my dorm. Philip and I lived in the same apartment complex one year and likely studied in the same area at some point. Needless to say, we did not escape from Union’s spell. Never laugh or resign to yourself that something will never happen, because it very well might.
Photos by Montana Hester Photography
