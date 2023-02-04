Ryan Leigh Gardiner and Trenton Roden were married October 29, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon at Gardiner Farm with Rick Owen officiating. The reception followed at Gardiner Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Jimmy and Nan Gardiner of Tuscumbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Bill and Betsy Gardiner of Tuscumbia, and John and Sue Kitchens of Boaz.
The groom is the son of Wade and Christy Roden of Littleville. He is the grandson of Agnes Roden and the late Hollis Roden of Littleville, and Judy Mayfield and the late Harold Mayfield of Tuscumbia.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white gown from The Something Blue Shoppe. For her “Something Old” she wore her late grandmother’s Chanel No. 5.
Maid of honor was Eliszabeth Bendall, childhood friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lauren Roden, Ashlyn Pifer, Kathryn Brewer, Olivia Jones, and Martina Meneses.
Best man was the groom’s father, Wade Roden. Groomsmen were Cody Counce, Jared Thornton, Gavin McDougal, Gage Brewer, Brandon Hunter, and J. Gardiner.
Wedding director was Chelsea Kennedy. Floral designer was Lola’s. Music for the ceremony was provided by Sutherland Sight & Sound, and Blackberry Breeze Band entertained guests at the reception. The wedding cake was made by Judy Wann and Sugartime Bakery by Regina made the groom’s cake. The reception was catered by Sweet Basil. Hair stylist was Flo Blo and make up artist was Bare Beauty. Photographer was Rebekah Photography.
After a honeymoon at Excellence Punta Cana Resort in the Dominican Republic, the couple is now residing in Muscle Shoals.
Photos by Rebekah Photography
