Carley Ann Hall and Jacob Shawn Southerland were married November 19, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon at Third Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, where they are both members. Pastor Sam Emadi, Carley’s former pastor at Hunsinger Lane Baptist Church, officiated the wedding. Sam Crosby, a dear friend and mentor of Jacob’s, read a passage of scripture. Musicians were David Zimmer and Lacy Hudson Condy from Sovereign Grace Music. The reception was held at The Gillespie in Louisville following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Harold and Laura Hall of Florence, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of Herby and Ann Harrison of Florence and the late James Roy and Ernestine Hall. Honorary grandmother is Patricia Keener, Leesburg, Alabama.
The groom is the son of Gina Southerland, Shawn and Joanne Southerland, all of McDonough, Georgia. He is the grandson of Carolyn Neister, the late Gary Neister, John Brantley, the late Diane Brantley, Carla Southerland, and the late John Southerland.
The bride wore a custom designed Vera Wang Haute Luxe gown from B. Hughes Bridal in Brentwood, Tennessee. The gown was a soft white off the shoulder crepe Coutre bridal gown with a hand draped cowl neck and French tulle sleeves. The gown had covered buttons accented with hand draped macramé lace at the bodice and train. She also wore a French Tulle Cathedral veil. The bride’s “something blue” was her Nana’s aquamarine birthstone ring, which she wore during the wedding and reception. Her wedding bouquet featured a gold and pearl pin of a special great aunt, Doris DeVaney.
Maids of Honor were Laura Lee Keener and Ann Margaret Keener. Matron of Honor was Abby Killen. Bridesmaids were Sidney Southerland, Brandie Thompson, Allyson Johnson, Rachael Page, and Caroline Cobb. Flower girl was Mila Kate Thompson.
Best man was Trey Childress. Groomsmen were Conner Hall, Logan Southerland, Caleb Cyprian, Jacob Workman, Steven Condy, Matt Harris, and Ethan Sprowles. Ring Bearers were Henry Knause and Andrew Knause.
Wedding Coordinator was Rachel Hunter. Floral designer was Mary Woods with Rose and Honey Florals. Reception entertainment was provided by Harold Mahan Productions (HMP). UNITED Catering catered the buffet reception including a Kentucky Hot Brown pasta. Quill’s Coffee provided the coffee bar. The almond flavored, four-tiered wedding cake and the groom’s Georgia-themed banana hummingbird Reese’s cake were made by Sweet Stuff Bakery. Showtime Photobooth provided the customized photobooth. Hair stylist was Mallory Miles and makeup artists were Adelaide Carroll and Emily Stiles. The black velvet bridesmaids dresses were from Azazie and the classic black groomsmen’s tuxedos were from Generation Tux. Printers and Stationer’s Inc. provided the invitations, napkins, signage, and programs. Ambassador Capital Limousine Service Inc. provided the limousine for the couple’s departure. Photographer was Lang Thomas Photography, named a top Martha Stewart Weddings photographer in the country, and videographer was Colburn Films.
Jacob and Carley’s favorite part of their ceremony was getting to sing “All Glory be to Christ” as their first act as a married couple with all their friends and family in attendance. Their favorite part of their reception was their choreographed dancing exit.
The couple spent their honeymoon in Paris, France. They are now residing in Louisville, Kentucky where they are both Biblical Counseling students at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Photos by Lang Thomas Photography
