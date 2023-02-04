Hannah Foust and Braden Jarnagin met on a mission trip to Honduras during their time at Harding University. After being friends for years and dating long distance, they were married on May 29, 2022 in a beautiful ceremony and reception at Bradford Farm and Venue with Mark Killen officiating.
Hannah, daughter of Kevin and Jeanne Foust, grew up in Florence, Ala. She is the granddaughter of Ed and Glenda Foust and Helen Hicks and the late Levon Hicks. Braden, son of David and Lisa Jarnagin, is from Cabot, Ark. He is the grandson of William and Rebecca Jarnagin and Jacqueline York and the late Darrell York.
Maid of honor was Abby Foust, the bride’s sister, and the bridesmaids were college and hometown best friends and family members Annsley Harriman, Torie Fitzgerald, Susannah Ayers, Morgan Ohrmundt, Mollie Jarnagin, and Anna Kay Clark.
The best man was the groom’s hometown best friend, Dylan Ball, and the groomsmen were college roommates and childhood friends Tyler McCallister, Dylan Hendricks, Jonah Williams, and Tristan Bulice. Flower girls and ring bearer were the groom’s cousins, Autumn Duhl, Auburn McNeese, and Cameron McNeese. Ushers were the groom’s cousins, Colton and Wyatt Gage.
The bride’s wedding dress came from Lowe’s Bridal in Brinkley, Ark. Her “something borrowed” and “something blue” was a blue handkerchief embroidered with her initials and anniversary, a keepsake shared between the bride’s female cousins on their wedding days. Her “something old” was a piece of her mother’s and aunt’s veil, used within her bouquet.
Wedding vendors included Heather Sherrill (floral designer), SVS Creative (photography), Swearingen Weddings (videography), Telia Johnson Cakes (cake), Southern Skillet (catering), Susie Shortt (violinist), Gus Spears (DJ), Anna Beth Mask (hair), Brooklyn Hamilton (makeup), and Annabelle’s (stationery).
The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and began their lives together in Little Rock, Ark.
Photos by SVS Creative
