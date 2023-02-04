“Charles and I chose to have a small intimate destination wedding and honeymoon at Majestic Elegance Costa Mjueres Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The resort arranged all of our bridal needs and took extra care of us on our big day. Our wedding was perfect! The beach gazebo location was breathtaking.”
Alicia Montgomery and Charles Dean were married May 27, 2022 at 3:00 in the afternoon in a beautiful beachside ceremony under the gazebo at the Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres Resort in Cancun, Mexico, with Maria Gomez officiating. The reception followed at Don Jaume Steakhouse.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Montgomery of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Glen and Geneva Woods of Florence and the late Alvin and Kathleen Montgomery of Cloverdale.
The groom is the son of the late Jimmy and Cheryl Dean. He is the grandson of the late David and Miritza Hamilton.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a beautiful Lillian West gown from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Maid of honor was the bride’s daughter, Ensley Montgomery.
Wedding director was Maria Gomez. The flowers and wedding cake were provided by the resort. Hair stylist and make up artist was Blossom Spa. The groom’s attire was purchased from Coats Clothing in Florence. Photographer was Love and Vows by Kai. Travel agent was Kimberly Mann of Two Sisters Travel.
After their wedding and honeymoon in Cancun, the couple is now residing in Florence.
Photos by Love and Vows by Kai
