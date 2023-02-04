Hollie Michelle Boyer and Luke Edwin Green were married October 15, 2022 in a 6:00 evening ceremony held at the home of the bride’s parents in Killen. Jamin Grubbs, family friend of the groom, officiated the ceremony, and the reception followed at the Boyer family home.
The bride is the daughter of David and Kimberly Boyer of Killen. She is the granddaughter of Flora Fields and the late Douglas Fields of Bessemer, and Martha Boyer and the late Jerry Boyer of Pontotoc, MS.
The groom is the son of Timothy and Robyn Green of Mount Olive. He is the grandson of Judy Harp and the late Roger Harp of Gardendale, and Ronald and Patricia Green of Cullman.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white gown from Bella’s Bridal and Formal in Birmingham.
Matron of honor was Abby Dahlke, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Lexus Crocker, Samantha Pairrett, MaryBeth Wagner, all friends of the bride, and Caitlyn Riley, cousin of the bride. Flower girls were Presley Gandy and Charlie Dahlke, friends of the bride.
Best men were Tim Green, father of the groom, and Blake Green, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Micah Boyer, brother of the bride; Adam Brown, Brett Cobb, and Andrew Fowler, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Ryder Smith, cousin.
Wedding director was family friend Tanya Beal. Floral designer was Justin Myrick. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by Gus Spears of Universal Event and Production Services. Caterer was Taco Mama, the wedding cake was made by the groom’s cousin, Rachel Smith, and for the groom’s table there were cookies provided by the bride’s aunt, Cindy Ballard. Hair stylists and make up artists were Kayla Gandy and Jennifer Colley of Lavender Bar in Alabaster. Photographer was Madelynn Helm of MG Photographer and videographer was Lauren Roddam of LR Media.
For their honeymoon, the couple stayed at the Excellence Punta Cana Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They are now residing in Killen.
Photos by MG Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.