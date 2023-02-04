Jasmine Anderson and Timothy Parker were married October 2, 2022 in a 5:00 afternoon ceremony at Bradford Farm in Town Creek with Micah Booth officiating. The reception followed at Bradford Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Krystal and Grant Gamble and the late Orrick Anderson. The groom is the son of Tim Parker and Tallie and Nathern Davis.
The bride was escorted by her mother. She wore a beautiful white gown from The Something Blue Shoppe. She carried a bouquet with a picture charm of her late father.
Matron of honor was Chloe Campbell, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Grace Cummings, Lexia Norris, and McKenzie Beaver, all friends of the bride. Flower girl was Morgan Nix, cousin of the bride.
Best man was Grayson Campbell, friend of the groom.
Groomsmen were John Sommer, Zack Case, and Fernando Arguelles-Ramirez, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Grey Anderson, nephew of the bride.
Bradford Farm directed the wedding and designed the flowers. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet and Makenzie Edwards made the wedding cake. Music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception was provided by Gus Spears of Universal Event & Production Services. Hair stylist was Whitney Butler and make up artist was Corey Nichols. The bride’s dress was altered by Urban Altered. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Ace Eaton.
After a honeymoon at Sandals Resort in Jamaica, the couple is now residing in Sheffield.
Photos by Create Portraiture
