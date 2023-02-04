Shelby Patterson and Alex Harper were married July 9, 2022 at 6:30 in the evening at Bradford Farm & Venue with Brian Smith officiating. The reception followed at Bradford Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Patterson of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Kathleen Jo Patterson and the late Olon Patterson, and the late Don and Betty Crosby.
The groom is the son of David and Carla Harper of Green Hill. He is the grandson of Royce and Wanda McGee and the late Everett and Geneva Harper.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a Martina Liana Design gown with beautifully embroidered satin purchased from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Matrons of honor were Shannon Casteel, sister of the bride, and Katie Holliday, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Haley Thorp, cousin of the bride; Caleigh Wallace, cousin of the groom; Addi Casteel, niece of the bride; Abby Collier, Jordan Whitlock, Jerra Burden, Caitlyn Grigsby, Georgia Claire Varble, Jeanne Thomas, and Ashley Darracott, all friends of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, David Harper. Groomsmen were Chandler Harper, brother of the groom; Houston Wallace, Jake Wallace, cousins of the groom; Garrett Grigsby, Dalton Wright, Tyler Grigsby, Jack Singletary, Cameron Powell, Kyle Weems, Chase Urban, and Joseph Holt, all friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Cecilia Brumley and floral designer was Heather Sherrill. Music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception was all provided by Universal Sound. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet, the wedding cake was made by Lana Copeland, and the groom’s cake was provided by friends of the groom’s family. Alpha Lit Huntsville also provided services. Hair stylist was Susan Blasingame and makeup artist was Corey Nichols of Makeup by Corey. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Awaken Films.
After a honeymoon at Sandals Resort in St. Lucia, the couple is now residing in Coralville, Iowa, where the groom is in his second year of dental school at The University of Iowa.
Photos by Create Portriature
