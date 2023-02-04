Mallory Willingham and Sam Lawson were married July 16, 2022 in a 4:00 afternoon ceremony held at Leighton Baptist Church with Mark Mayfield officiating. The reception followed at the church.
The bride is the daughter of Phillip and Amy Willingham of Tuscumbia. She is the granddaughter of Jimmy and Glenda Uhlman and Johnnie Willingham and the late Roy Willingham, all of Tuscumbia.
The groom is the son of Chris and Heather Lawson of Killen. He is the grandson of David and Judy Lawson and Tommie and Kathy Turbyfill, all of Killen.
Maid of honor was Brooke Willingham, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Jordan Biddle, cousin of the bride; Allie Knigge, Rachel Hunter, Katie Yarbrough, and Kylee Thomas, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Aalivia Burns and Ava Claire Battles, cousins of the groom.
Best man was the groom’s father, Chris Lawson. Groomsmen were Taylor Lawson and Chase Lawson, brothers of the groom; Zach Willingham, brother of the bride; Gil Carter and Zac Nunley, friends of the groom. Ring bearers were Cal Burns and John Sawyer Battles, cousins of the groom.
Wedding director was Kristi Sockwell and floral designer was Carmalita Coan. Music for the ceremony and the reception was provided by Paul Looney. The reception was catered by Stacie Oliver C & C, who also made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Make up artist was Laran Lindholm. Photographer was Ashton Willis of Beloved Imagery and videographer was Ace Eaton.
After a honeymoon in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the couple is now residing in Sheffield.
Photos by Beloved Imagery
