Here by the Joshua Tree
We can hear a heart or a tree beat;
We can see a heart’s true leaf
We can walk to that there horizon, or
We can stand together and watch a heart tree grow
Here on this mortal plateau
It don’t matter if these old bags of bones
Go
Beyond
Beside or
Into that there horizon:
Hearts joined here, now,
Beat in time to
Eternity’s ever-bloomin’ pulse
_____
R.E.B.
Olivia Michelle Larkin and Brandon Kyle Landis were married November 29, 2022 at 3:00 in the afternoon in an outdoor ceremony held at Hidden Valley Nature Trail in Joshua Tree National Park, Joshua Tree, Calif. Officiating was Russ Barnwell, longtime friend and undergraduate classmate of the bride. A poem written by Russ was used during the ceremony. A reception was held for the couple on December 3, 2022 at Pickett on Court in Florence.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Jill Larkin of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Larry and Janice Larkin and Myra Gray and the late Fred Gray, all of Florence.
The groom is the son of Robbie and Connie Landis of Florence. He is the grandson of Robert Landis and the late Alice Landis of Sheffield, and Ann Reynolds and the late WO Reynolds of Florence.
The bride’s dress was Caine by Rue de Seine, purchased at The Dress Theory in Nashville, Tenn.
Wedding director was Terri Brown. Vendors for the ceremony at Joshua Tree were floral designer Cactus Flower Florist, caterer Let’s Feast Premium Catering, hair stylist and make up artist Wendy Anne Co., photographer Milly Baine of The Rose Reflective, and lodging Sunny Vista Mars Garden. Vendors for the reception in Florence were floral designer Marla Davenport, caterer Jill’s Sweet Memories, who also made the wedding cake and groom’s cake, the band Separate Check entertained the reception guests, hair stylist Danielle Hale, make up artist Trinity Rivers, and photographer Hanna Taylor Photography. Live wedding painter was Meredith Bogardus. Beverages were provided by Doozy’s Fine Wine, Spirits and Ale, and bartender was Emilie Burke of Dixie Em’s. The couple left the reception in a 1939 Chevrolet restored by the bride’s grandfather, Fred Gray.
A celebration dinner was held for the couple on December 2, 2022 at The Stricklin Building in Florence, with food by Smokin’ Jalapeno.
The couple did not take a honeymoon trip, but feel as if they are going on a life honeymoon - they have moved to St. George’s, on the Caribbean island of Grenada in the West Indies.
Photos by The Rose Reflective and Hanna Taylor Photography
