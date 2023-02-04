Carly Behel and Benji Letsinger were married July 9, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Harvest Hollow Venue and Farm with Matthew Kirkpatrick officiating. The sit down dinner reception followed at Harvest Hollow.
The bride is the daughter of Corey and Anne Behel of Florence and Tracy and Michael Cole of Killen. She is the granddaugher of the late David and Cheryl Behel of Florence, the late Garland and Betty Parker of Florence, Beaney and Margie Cole of Killen, Linda Stanley and the late Joe Stanley of Tuscumbia, and Mae Wood and the late James Wood of Town Creek.
The groom is the son of Phillip Letsinger and the late Toni Letsinger of Muscle Shoals. He is the grandson of Avery Michael and the late Ida Mae Michael of Muscle Shoals, and the late Ozzie and Gladys Letsinger of Leighton.
The bride chose a beautiful trumpet style gown with a long train, with sequins going down the length of the dress, purchased from The Something Blue Shoppe. She wore a matching full length veil lined in sequins. Sewn on the inside of her dress, was a blue heart made from her Granddaddy’s shirt.
Maids of honor were Ashley Beck and Ryann Cuevas, both friends of the bride. Bridesmaids were Camryn Behel, sister of the bride; Hannah Nails, Abbie Hargett, Ashton Daffinson, and Maddy Whitt, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Eva Grace Berry, Elsa Claire Berry, and Vivian Gipson, all nieces of the bride. Something Blue Girls were Brittany Berry and Savannah Cole, sisters-in-law of the bride, and Abby Cole, step-sister of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Bryant Letsinger. Groomsmen were Ethan Gibson, Tristan Beck, Noah Coan, Thomas Craft, Elijah Wade, all friends of the groom; and Cody Berry, brother of the bride.
Wedding director was Kristi Nix Sockwell. Floral designer was Justin Myrick. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by Shawn Nix. The reception was catered by Jill’s Sweet Memories, who also made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Invitations were made by The Shipping Zone. Hair stylist was Lauren Bevis and make up artist was Savana Vinson. Photographer was Rebekah Handley of Rebekah Photography.
The couple had KO Adventure Travel book their honeymoon trip to Punta Cana, where they stayed at the Sanctuary Cap Cana resort. They are now residing in Florence.
Photos by Rebekah Photography
