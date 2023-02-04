Allison Hope Kirk and Hunter Brent Roberson were married May 28, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon at Danclay Farms with Pastor Jason Vinson officiating. The reception followed at Danclay Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Judy Kirk. She is the granddaughter of Minerva Allen and the late Henry Allen, and the late Sydney and Mary Kirk.
The groom is the son of Brent and Donna Roberson and Sherri Roberson. He is the grandson of the late Calvin and Judy Cox and the late Richard and Janie Roberson.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a gown and veil from The Something Blue Shoppe.
Maid of honor was Hannah Phillips, best friend of the bride, and matron of honor was Katie Kirk Richardson, twin sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ramsey Roberts and Mallory Kirk, cousins of the bride; Ashley Williams and Gracie Roberson, sisters-in-law of the bride; Emily Horton, Meagan Phillips, and Kameron Robertson, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Addie Robertson and Leighton Phillips, friends of the couple.
Best man was Austin McCain, life long friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Blake Roberson and Zach Roberson, cousins of the groom; Noah Richardson and Nathan Williams, brothers-in-law of the groom; Kevin Davis, Matthew Eubank, Casey Ball, and Klint McCafferty, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Elijah Eubank, friend of the couple.
Wedding director was Cecilia Brumley. Floral designer was Felicia at Muscle Shoals Florist. Music for the ceremony and the reception was provided by Universal Events. The reception was catered by Jeff Burgess Catering. The wedding cake was made by Lindsey Hardeman and the groom’s cake was made by Jeff Burgess Catering. Hair stylists were Mandi Beavers and Mellany Lancaster, and make up artists were Mandi Beavers and Abbey McDonald. Photographer was Rebekah Handley and videographer was Al Hammond of Awaken Films.
The couple is now residing in Rogersville.
Photos by Rebekah Photography
