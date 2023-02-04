Ann Leslie Bush and Andrew Copen Childers were married October 22, 2022 at 4:30 in the afternoon at The Givens House at Glenn Hill in Town Creek with Robert Mullen officiating. The reception followed at The Givens House.
The bride is the daughter of Mike Bush and Jennifer Bush of Sheffield. She is the granddaughter of Marcia Bush and the late Earl Bush of Tuscumbia, and the late Thomas and Bobbi Pritchett.
The groom is the son of Andy and Ashley Childers and Keitha and Jesse Campbell, all of Leighton. He is the grandson of Gary and Abby Keith of Muscle Shoals, Dwight and Paulette Ross of Town Creek, and Doug Childers of Leighton.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a beautiful white Justin Alexander gown with a long train and a matching veil purchased from the Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Maid of honor was Rylee Childers, the bride’s bonus daughter. Matrons of honor were Sydney Richardson, Brittney Coates, and Summer Reynolds, best friends of the bride. Bridesmaids were Samantha Pritchett, cousin of the bride; Ashton Childers and Bailey Childers, sisters-in-law of the bride. Flower girl was Josie Reynolds, friend of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Tyson Childers. Groomsmen were Andy Childers, father of the groom; Jesse Campbell, step-father of the groom; Miles Nesbitt, cousin of the groom; Jeremy Reaves, Caleb Mask, and Joe Young, best friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Owen Childers, son of the bride and groom.
Wedding director was Erica Hiles, and floral designer was Bernice Givens. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by DJ Nate Slaughter. The reception was catered by Jill’s Sweet Memories, the wedding cake was made by Bernice Givens, and the groom’s cake was made by Coretta Little Smith. Hair stylist was Annabeth Mask and make up artist was Holly Renfrow from HM&U by Holly. Photographer was Sommer Hamilton of Saving Grace Photography, and videographer was EJ Almon.
After a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple is now residing in Tuscumbia.
Photos by Saving Grace Photography
