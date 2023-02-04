Hannah Caroline Booker and Benjamin Kirby Allen were married March 26, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon at La Maison Gautier, The Old Place in Gautier, Miss. Officiating was Rev. Tony Pounders of Biloxi First United Methodist Church. A reception was held at La Maison Gautier following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter Mr. and Mrs. Mel Booker of Muscle Shoals. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Melvin Booker, Sr., the late Andrew John Bond, Sr. of Florence, and the late Mrs. Lula Bond Price of Gautier, Miss.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. William Allen of Russellville. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William Crittenden Allen and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Bascom Kirby.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a ball gown by Justin Alexander, purchased at Low’s Bridal in Brinkley, Ark. Toni from Victory Bridal in Florence made the skirt from the original dress into a removable skirt and designed a new dress to attach to the original top. She wore the full dress for the ceremony and removed the overskirt for the reception, along with Bella Belle shoes.
Maid of honor was Blair Christina Booker and matron of honor was Erin Virginia Owen, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Cara Elizabeth Allen and Anne Kathryn Allen Olson, sisters-in-law of the bride; Breanna Lee Browning, Bailee Shae Clounch, and Claire Patterson Franks, all friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Emily Grey Bond, cousin of the bride. Flower girl was Kora Dallas DeFoor, friend of the bride.
The best man was Emory Grissom Allen, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were George Melvin Booker, III, Andrew James Brackin, Stephen Kyle DeFoor, Randall Keith Mansell, II, Joel Spencer Olson, and Jordan Lee Shirley. Ring bearer was John Parker Bond, cousin.
Wedding coordinator was Jena White Dickerson, and floral designer was Shindig Ocean Springs. Music for the ceremony was provided by Sasha Ferreira and Gulf Coast Strings. Style Entertainment MS, of Columbus, Miss., provided entertainment for the reception. The reception was catered by Scranton’s Restaurant and Catering, and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Cheeky Cake Co., Biloxi, Miss. Hair styist was Maylin Rupert and make up artist was Crissy Cox. Photographer was Kayce Stork of Biloxi, Miss. The bride’s mother made the ring bearer pillow and flower girl basket. Cara Allen, one of the bridesmaids, monogrammed the couple’s monogram onto a pillow that sat on a couch at the reception. At the ceremony and the reception, the bride’s Chinoiserie ginger jars were used to hold most of the florals.
After a honeymoon in Oranjestad, Aruba, the couple are now residing in Florence.
Photos by Kayce Stork Photography
