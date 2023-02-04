Hannah Dison and Peyton Brewer were married August 20, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening at The Lakes in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. with Zach Darracott officiating. The reception followed at The Lakes.
The bride is the daughter of Brian and Patti Dison of St. Joseph, Tenn. She is the granddaughter of Judy Kennedy and the late Charles Kennedy of Florence, and Jerry Dison and the late Bonnie Dison of Greenhill.
The groom is the son of Lane and Paula Brewer of Killen. He is the grandson of the late William and Dolores Brewer and the late Clifford and Marie Pigg.
The bride chose a white Justin Alexander gown from The Something Blue Shoppe, and a veil by Blanca Veils.
Matron of honor was Haley Franco, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Abby Mattox, Ashley Darracott, Sierra Patterson, cousins of the bride; Chailey Brewer and Kelly Brewer, sisters of the groom; Hayleigh Harrison and Lauren Coggin, friends of the bride. Flower girl was Emma Darracott, cousin of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, Lane Brewer. Groomsmen were Nicholas Keenum, Owen Formby, Marcus Haataja, Kyle Springer, Cody Pruett, Cole Blackstock, Braden Tank, all friends of the groom; and Kolton Springer, cousin of the groom. Ring bearers were Benton Springer and Bentley Harden.
Wedding director was Kelli Brown and floral designer was Cindy Harrison. Music for the ceremony was provided by Lavale and Sonya Cooper. The reception was catered by Jill’s Sweet Memories and the wedding cake was made by Julie Becker. The cake topper on the couple’s wedding cake was first used by the bride’s grandparents in 1965 and then by the bride’s parents in 1991. Hair stylist was Mandi Beavers and make up artist was Abby Mattox. Photographer was Rebekah Photography and videographer was Ace Eaton. A live painting was done by Mezzy Paintings.
After a honeymoon at Sandals Resort in Negril, Jamaica, the couple is now residing in Lexington.
Photos by Rebekah Photography
