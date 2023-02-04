Ana Elsa Hutson and William Ray Gast met at Sofia’s Cantina in July of 2019. While their courtship was here in Rogersville, Ala., and their proposal was in Gatlinburg, Tenn. on the very TOP of the Island Ferris Wheel in November of 2020. They chose to celebrate their love for one another on September 22, 2022 at 5:00 in the evening on the Makai Lawn of the Maui Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa, Kaanapali beach in Hawaii.
The officiant was Carrll Robilotta from the Island of Maui who shared a native ritual with the blowing of conk shell to announce the bride is coming to meet the groom for the first time before the ceremony begins. The exchange of the leis and finally the rings, he then blows the conk shell again as the couple share a kiss to announce the marriage has been bound! The ceremonial music was a violin soloist who played as Ana walked down to join William in her bridal ensemble that was designed from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle, Ala.
The beautiful cake, featuring fresh strawberry filling, was deliciously crafted by a Lahaina bakery. The photographer was Moani and Lisa Williams, and the videographer was native to the land.
A beautiful honeymoon, romantic and full of good vibes from a mystical island, sailing the Pacific ocean, was the perfect beginning to a happily ever after! In Rogersville, AL to begin their life as a husband and wife.
!!OUR FAIRYTALE WEDDING WAS A DREAM COME TRUE!!! Keep on dreaming because forever can start today with lots of faith and a little bit of magic!
Ana Elsa & William
