Taylor Thornton and Sawyer Hatton chose October 8, 2022 for their wedding at Camp Creek Wedding and Events in Killen. Jerry Marlow officiated the ceremony and the reception followed at Camp Creek.
The bride is the daughter of Tim and Marsha Thornton of Rogersville. She is the granddaughter of Tom Thornton and the late Ruth Thornton, and Horace Gray and the late Edna Gray.
The groom is the son of Lee and Courtney Hatton of Lexington.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose her gown and veil from The Something Blue Shoppe. She also wore a pearl necklace that was a gift from the groom, along with pearls belonging to her mother.
Maid of honor was Karlie Beth Turner, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Megan Stanfield, Macie Dover, Madison Kasmeier, Maddie Calvert, and Jasmine Harville, all friends of the bride. Flower girl was Melia Humphries, family friend of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, Lee Hatton. Groomsmen were Silas Hatton, brother of the groom; Case Thornton and Kyler Thornton, brothers of the bride; Kyle Calvert, Chad Hollingsworth, and Trey Woodard, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Kyler Thornton, brother of the bride.
Wedding coordinator was Hailee Stutts. Floral designer was Mandy Cottrell, Mimi’s Decor and More. Music for the ceremony and the reception was provided by DJ Morris Lentz. The reception was catered by Jeff Burgess Catering, and the wedding cake was made by Jennifer Payne of Jenny P’s. Hair stylist was Brittany Davis and make up artist was Brooklyn Hamilton of Beauty by Brooklyn. Photographer was Haley Hand Photography.
For their honeymoon, the couple took a road trip to Sweetwater State Park in Georgia, and then to Orlando, Fla. to Universal Studios. They are now residing in Killen.
Photos by Haley Hand Photography
