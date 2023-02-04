Alida Heuszel and Trevor Hines were married June 25, 2022 in a 6:00 evening ceremony at Lofty Hitchens in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. with Greg Dial officiating, and a reception following.
The bride is the daughter of Alinda Heuszel and Jamie and Regan Heuszel, all of Greenhill.
The groom is the son of Tammy and Neal Harvey of Rogersville and the late Marlin Hines. He is the grandson of Leon Kennedy and Leon and Shirley Hines, all of Greenhill.
The bride chose a beautiful full length lace gown with matching veil from Promenade in Tuscumbia. The rings were purchased from Jamie Hood Jewelers.
Maid of honor was Aubree Heuszel, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Karlie Turner, Caleigh Wallace, Breanna Tarpley, KK White, Cassie Dean, and Caitlyn Grigsby. Flower girl was Kallie Fleming, cousin of the groom.
Best man was the groom’s step-father, Neal Harvey. Groomsmen were Colt Harrison, Ben Mansell, Richard Shaw, Cory Smith, Chandler Harper, and Justin Tingle.
Wedding directors were Sandra Swiger, along and Justin Myrick, who was the floral designer. Music for the ceremony was provided by Collin Burks. The reception was catered by Raw Hide Barbecue. The wedding cake was made by aunt Alicia Matthews, and the groom’s favorite red velvet cake was made by his grandmother, Shirley Hines. Hair stylist and make up artist was Mandi Beavers. Photographer was Kristin Newton of Images by Kristin Newton, and videographer was Awaken Films.
After a honeymoon at Henderson Beach Resort in Destin, Fla., the couple is now residing in Greenhill.
Photos by Images by Kristin Newton
