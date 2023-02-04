Ashley Camille White and Joshua Bain Hill were married October 22, 2022 in a 4:00 afternoon ceremony at Danclay Farms with Bro. Stan Pruitt officiating. The reception followed at Danclay Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Nancy White and the late Larry White of Florence. She is the granddaughter of V.W. and Earlene Grisham of Iuka, Miss.
The groom is the son of Steve and Rhonda Hill of St. Florian. He is the grandson of Liz Hill and the late Billy Ray Hill and the late Bill and Alice Bain, all of Florence.
Matron of honor was Lauren Pruitt, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Olivia Bauman, Rylee Akers, Mollie Beth Osborn, and Whitney Huber, all friends of the bride. Flower girl was Archie White, niece of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Jaret Hill. Groomsmen were Jon Hill, brother of the groom; Trey Howard, Josh Rumph, and Philip Williams, all friends of the groom. Ring bearers were Tatum Pruitt, Eli Pruitt, and Arlo White, nephews of the bride.
Program attendants were Cassidy Beck and Erin Wright, friends of the bride and groom.
After a honeymoon trip to the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Hawai’i, and Maui, the couple is now residing in Huntsville.
“A special thank you to all of our family and friends that helped make this day so special for us. We love you all.”
Photos by Tina Higgins of Twenty Oaks Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.