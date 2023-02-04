Ann Hardin “Annie” Pierce and Taylor Paul McDaniel were married April 2, 2022 in a 5:30 afternoon ceremony at First Baptist Church of Florence with Frank Mills, Cross Point Church of Christ, officiating. The reception was held at Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Billy and Jan Pierce of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Waylon and Karen Terry of Florence, and Dorothy Pierce and the late Billy Pierce of Moulton.
The groom is the son of Jason and Heather McDaniel of Florence. He is the grandson of James and Donna Medley and Jerry and Susan McDaniel, all of Florence.
The bride was escorted by her father. Her wedding gown and veil were designed by Allison Webb (NYC) and purchased from Birch on Main in Huntsville. Her shoes were Loeffler Randall in Camellia pearl.
Matron of honor was Hensley Pierce Durdunji, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kasey Young Abernathy, Brittany Brown Miles, Olivia Godsey Gillette, Mary Hannah Miller, LeeAnna Sparks, Emma Walker, all friends of the bride, and Sydney Terry, cousin of the bride. Program attendants were Dylan and Kelsie McDaniel, cousins of the groom.
Best man was the groom’s father, Jason McDaniel. Groomsmen were Chandler McDaniel and Evan McDaniel, brothers of the groom; Colton Durdunji, brother-in-law of the bride; Jacob Sparks, Wesley Henry, Aaron Miles, and Jonah Gray, all friends of the groom.
Wedding directors were Jeremy Painter and Sara Bayles. Floral designers were Justin Myrick and Carmalita Coan. Felicity String Quartet provided the music for the ceremony, and The Midnighters entertained guests at the reception. The reception was catered by Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, and Yummies Bakery made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. The bride’s engagement ring, as well as both wedding bands, were purchased from Grogan’s Jewelers. Hair stylist was Danielle Hale at Revelationz Studio of Hair Design, and make up artist was Corey Nichols. Photographer was Abraham Rowe Photography and videographer was Al Hammond with Awaken Films. The bridesmaids dresses, and the dresses of the mothers of the bride and groom, were purchased from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle. The tuxedos worn by the groomsmen and the father of the bride were rented at Party Pros of Florence, as was the staging, drapes, and cocktail tables. All customized goods at the wedding were hand designed by Frances Ledgewood at Ledgewood Fine Stationary in Madison. The trolley was rented through the City of Tuscumbia to transport the wedding party. The out of town guests were transported by Anchor Transportation. Wedding guest accommodations were provided by Marriott Hotel and Spa of The Shoals. The rehearsal dinner was held at the Stricklin Hotel. It was catered by The Red Clay Table. Florals were done by Justin Myrick, and all invitations, signage, place cards, and menus were designed by Frances Ledgewood at Ledgewood Fine Stationary.
For their honeymoon, the couple spent seven days at Excellence Playa Mujeres, an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico. They are now residing in Florence.
Photos by Abraham Rowe Photography
