Ali Lambert and John Tucker Waddell were married September 10, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening at Danclay Farms with Frank Mills officiating. The reception followed at Danclay Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Russ and Emily Lambert of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Russ and Cathy Lambert and the late Lynn Lambert, and Ellis and Barbara Coats, all of Florence.
The groom is the son of John Waddell and Kim Waddell. He is the grandson of Meredtih Gloy and Sally Waddell and the late Laura Waddell of Florence.
The bride chose a gown from The Something Blue Shoppe, along with jewelry from Cherry Tree Lane. The wedding rings were from Jamie Hood Jewelry.
Maid of honor was Lynnsey Beth Lambert, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Laura Ann Pruitt, Sarah Beth Waddell, Mary Rachel Waddell, sisters-in-law of the bride; Maggie Hooie and Madalyn Lambert, cousins of the bride; Lindsey Phillips, Josey Williams, Savanna Phillips, and Abbie Sanders, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Vivian Mae Holcombe and Paisley Hayse, cousins of the bride, and Margot Gooch, niece of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, John Waddell. Groomsmen were Resse Lambert, brother-in-law of the groom; Ryan Hayse, cousin of the groom; Taylor Spinks, Scott Oakley, Jackson Turner, Jaylen Akin, Christian Martin, Nick Phillips, Avery Moates, and Riley Killen, all friends of the groom. Ring bearers were Ryatt Waddell, nephew of the groom, and Dawson Jones, cousin of the groom.
Wedding director was Brittany Bennefield and floral designer was Cindy Harrison of Florals by Cindy. Music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception was provided by DJ Chad Burdine. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet and the wedding cake was made by Heathers Creations. Hair stylist and make up artist was Mandi Beavers.The groom’s and groomsmen’s suits were from Coats Clothing. Photographer was Sydney Lauren Photography and videographer was Awaken Films.
After a honeymoon at the Hyatt Zilara in Cancun, Mexico, the couple is now residing in Muscle Shoals.
Photos by Sydney Lauren Photography
