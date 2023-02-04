Chloe Reynolds and Russell Young were married August 27, 2022 at 5:30 in the afternoon at Bradford Farm and Venue with Bro. Adam Hyde officiating. The reception was held at Bradford Farm following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Joey and Jackie Reynolds of Haleyville. She is the granddaughter of Alice Freeman of Jasper and Janette Harbin of Haleyville.
The groom is the son of Johnny and Teresa Young of Florence. He is the grandson of Bill and Alice Massey of Sheffield.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose an Ashley Lauren gown complete with sequin detailing and a five foot train. The bride’s make up and hair were inspired by Priscilla Presley’s wedding look. Alterations were made to the mother of the bride’s dress, and the extra pieces were used as a bow on the bride’s bouquet.
The bridesmaids and groomsmen wore a deep shade of navy blue. The men wore traditional bow ties, while the bridesmaids wore off the shoulder dresses complete with shoulder tassels.
Maid of honor was Brooklyn Bice, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Emma Humphres and Kylie Ingram, friends of the bride, and Summer Reynolds, sister of the bride.
Best man was William Massey, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Jake Thomas James, Brennen Wimbs, and Austin Wiley, all friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Cecilia Brumley and floral designer was Heather Sherrill. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet and Lynn Winters made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided Gus Spears. Hair stylists and make up artists were Mandi Beavers, Anna Grace Alfaro, and Peyton Dorning. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Ace Eaton Productions.
The couple is now residing in Muscle Shoals.
The bridal shower for the couple took place on June 12 at The Main Event in downtown Haleyville. The rehearsal dinner took place at the venue the night before the wedding, under a pavilion lit up with string lights. It was the perfect time of year for an outdoor seated dinner.
Photos by Create Portriature
