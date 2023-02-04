Haley Marie Holden and Hunter Keith Meek were married October 2, 2022 in a 4:00 afternoon ceremony held at Ava’s Place with Jacob Buter, friend of the couple, officiating. The reception followed at Ava’s Place.
The bride is the daughter of Wayne and Caressa Holden of Greenhill. She is the granddaughter of Terry and Brenda Holden of Greenhill, Steve and Janice Holden of Killen, and the late Ricky Truitt.
The groom is the son of Keith and Bridgett Meek of Greenhill. He is the grandson of Doyce Couch of Greenhill, Howard and Sue Spurlock of Greenhill, and the late Marvin and Linda Meek of Florence.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a beautiful gown from Cherry Tree Lane in Florence, with alterations done by Nell Perry.
Matron of honor was Jess Butler, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sydney Holden, Maddie Davis, Bella White, cousins of the bride; Madison Clements, Hallie Moon Nixon, and Hayleigh Matthews Harrison, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Katie Rogers, Emma Rogers, and Brooklyn Rogers, cousins of the bride.
Best man was Wesley Wisdom, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Houston Meek and Holden Meek, brothers of the groom; Hunter Holden and Hayden Holden, brothers of the bride; Elijah Tidwell and Colt Harrison, friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Dawn Pettus, great-aunt of the bride. The bride designed and arranged the flowers for the event, along with help from Dawn Pettus. Music for the ceremony was provided by DJ Larry Pettus, great-uncle of the bride. The reception was catered by Rawhide Cafe, the wedding cake was from Sam’s Club, and Amanda Glasscock made the groom’s cake. Hair stylist was Reanna Crunk with Spring Cove Hairstyles, and make up artist was Sarah Pettus Hamm, cousin of the bride. Photographer was Hannah R.B Photography, and videographer was Lyndsey Davis.
The bride would like to give a special thank you to Mr. Kenneth at Ava’s Place for all of his help and hard work. “He is truly so sweet and made sure that everything was perfect for our special day. He has done a great job, and he has such a beautiful venue.”
After a honeymoon at the Maragaritaville Beach House in Key West, Fla., the couple is now residing in Greenhill.
Photos by Hannah R.B Photography
