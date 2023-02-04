Karen Alison Smalley and Michael Paul Barber were united in Holy Matrimony on May 29, 2021 at 6 o’clock in the evening at St. Florian Fiber Farm in Florence, Alabama. The bride chose an Art Deco vintage style gown from Casablanca Bridal. Heavily beaded with Swarovski crystals and rhinestones, the gown wows with a low-cut illusion back, perfectly framed by the Watteau style cathedral length veil. The bridesmaids wore Adriana Papell beaded rose gold dresses reminiscent of the 1920’s, whose vertical beadwork echoes that of the bride’s. The flower girls charmed in Victorian-style ruffled lace frocks with jewel-encrusted velvet shoes.
The pandemic thrust us all into a time of uncertainty and surrealism where life for many was put on hold. For us, our lives together were just beginning and flourishing with beauty. Mike elevated mine and my daughter’s lives, coloring our world in hues I didn’t even know existed. The man who waited almost four decades to find his soul mate, putting up walls and protecting his heart, told his best friend that he was going to “marry that girl” right after our first date. While I wouldn’t hear “I love you” for another two months, he later admitted that he fell in love that very first night.
Wanting this wedding to be a reflection of the timelessness and grandeur of our love, we took a step back in time to an era evoking the opulence and whimsy of the Great Gatsby. Central to our theme were lions and fleurs de lis, which are meaningful to both of us. Our color palette centered on my signature colors of robin’s egg blue and navy, complemented by gold accents and softened with shades of blush and rose gold.
In proper Gatsby fashion, this nuptial affair was truly a weekend extravaganza. Beginning Friday night, the celebration continued through Sunday evening, concluding with a spectacular fireworks display. As guests arrived at the venue, they were met with a smattering of small favors and the eloquent sounds of the Capstone String Quartet. The couple was married by friend, Minister Dylan Scott, beneath a grapevine arbor bursting with roses, hydrangeas, and pampas grass, and showered with confetti and streamers after exchanging handwritten vows.
Immediately following the ceremony, guests moved to the back lawn to enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres. A separate beverage tent was set up to evoke a Roaring 20’s speakeasy, affectionately named “Barber Brews & Booze”. After a delectable dinner from Sweet Basil Alabama, guests danced the night away to the velvety pipes of Billy D. Allen and the rollicking sounds of Drumb & Drumber. Limousine service was provided to transport guests to and from the hotel and the After Party, where the celebration continued into the wee hours of night. The next morning, the newlyweds hosted a farewell cocktail brunch, which evolved to afternoon toddies by the pool. They closed out the evening on the penthouse balcony, watching fireworks with the remaining guests. After a short night’s sleep, the couple awoke at the break of dawn to catch a small commuter plane to Atlanta to begin their 12 day honeymoon at Dreams Las Mareas resort in Costa Rica. They now reside in Florence, Alabama. Visit www.blissfullybarber.com for all the details and more ideas.
Special Thanks to:
Venue: St. Florian Fiber Farm, stflorianfiberfarm.com
Florist: Juts Weddings & Special Events, 256-757-1980
Caterer: Sweet Basil Alabama, sweetbasilalabama.com
Cakes: Cindy’s Sweet Pleasures, 931-242-1989
Rentals: Party Pros USA, partyprosusa.com
Invitations: RiverTown Press & Paperie, etsy.com
Bridal Salon: Modern Brides, modernbridesinc.com
Wedding Gown: Casablanca Bridal, casablancabridal.com
Bridesmaid Dresses: Adriana Papell Platinum, houseofwu.com
Flowergirl Dresses and Shoes: Joyfolie, www.joyfolie.com
Men’s Attire: Oxford Street Menswear, oxfordstreethsv.com
Engagement Ring: Diamonds Direct, diamondsdirect.com
Bride’s Jewelry: Amore Treasure, etsy.com
Hair Stylist: Holy Snip Hair Salon, 256-469-0155
Entertainment: Drumb & Drumber, 256-394-6849
Ceremony Music: Capstone String Quartet, 423-676-0083
Pphotographer: Abraham Rowe Photography, 256-627-6480
Videographer: Benj Smith Productions, 941-224-4373
Antiques: Bill’s Building Vintage Store, 256-668-3042
Accommodations: Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, 256-246-3600
Rehearsal Dinner: Swampers Bar & Grille Terrace, 256-246-3600
Transportation: Unique Car Care & Limousines, 256-383-1611
Honeymoon: Dreams Las Mareas, Guanacoste, Costa Rica,
amrcollection.comldreamsllas-mareas, AAA Travel Agency
Photos by Abraham Rowe Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.