Delaney Marie Greenhill and Tye Parker Brown were married October 15, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon The Lakes Venue in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. with Kyle Brown, father of the groom, officiating. The reception followed at The Lakes.
The bride is the daughter of Greg Greenhill and Tara Greenhill of Killen. The groom is the son of Kyle and Patrice Brown of Tuscumbia.
The bride chose a beautiful Private Collection gown from Cherry Tree Lane in Florence. The ivory, crepe gown featured a one shoulder bodice with a detachable bow on the shoulder, as well as a slit skirt. The gown was perfectly paired with a matching veil from Giselle Bridal, also purchased from Cherry Tree Lane. The bride wore her grandmother’s engagement ring she was gifted as her something old. Her something borrowed was her mother’s earrings that were worn at her parent’s wedding. Her something blue was her aunt Tammie, who has been like a second mom her entire life.
Maid of honor was Meghan Clemmons, best friend of the bride, and matron of honor was Kelby Barclay, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ellie Greenhill, sister of the bride; Kathryn Robinson and Tessa Hughes, friends of the bride; and Anna Beahm, sister of the groom. Flower girls were Emma Kollins Barclay, niece of the bride, and Luna Moon, cousin of the groom.
Best man was Garrison Dooley, best friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Noah Hunt, Christian Poag, John David Lawler, Andrew Moore, and David Craft, all friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Kelli Brown. Floral designer was Cindy Harrison. Alabama Wedding Strings performed the music for the ceremony, and Excel Event Specialists provided the entertainment for the reception. Hair stylist was Mandi Beavers and make up artists were Mandi Beavers and Corey Nichols. Photographer was Holley Grimes and videographer was Hunter Nicholson.
The bridesmaids wore beautiful cinnamon rose and desert rose colors, purchased from Revelry. The groom and groomsmen wore sand brunswick suits by Allure Men from Cherry Tree Lane. The flower girl’s dresses were also from Cherry Tree Lane. Engagement and wedding rings were from Grogan Jewelers by Lon.
After a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple is now residing in Florence.
Photos by Holley Grimes
