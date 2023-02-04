Nini Nguyen Pham and Hien Duc Cao were married May 21, 2022 at 2:00 in the afternoon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence. Officiating the ceremony was Father Douglas Vu from Birmingham and Father Joseph from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence. A reception was held at Ava’s Place at 5:00 p.m. the following day, May 22.
The bride is the daughter of Huyen Nguyen and Hoat Pham, both of Florence. The groom is the son of Phat Cao and Nam Nguyen, both of Vietnam.
The bride chose a beautiful Melissa Sweet embroidered illusion mock neck gown with a long train from David’s Bridal in Huntsville.
Maid of honor was Anna Kerstiens, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Allison Allen and Hannah Mokulis, friends of the bride. Flower girl was Laney Del Pizzo, friend of the bride.
Best man was Chanh Pham, brother of the bride. Groomsmen were Sid Rivard and Brook Bergman, friends of the groom. Ring bearer was James Pham, son of the bride.
Floral designer was Will and Dee’s Florist. The wedding cake was made by Lana Copeland. The bride’s mother cooked the food for the reception, including Asian cuisine, Vietnamese food, and some American cuisine. The couple’s families helped with all the decorations and food. Truth Bomb Entertainment provided entertainment for the reception. Hair stylist was Celee Powers from Parlor 217 in Florence, and make up artist was Brooklyn Hamilton. Photographer was Jennifer Tidwell and videographer was Morgan White.
The couple took a delayed honeymoon trip to the East Coast in July. They are now residing in Florence.
“We met in Vietnam in 2018. I was visiting a friend at a fruit shop and saw a very attractive guy working there. I began a conversation with him, asked for his number and social media. After that day, we began talking daily. I knew a couple of months later that he was the one for me. We had planned our wedding for the summer of 2020, but due to Covid, we had to postpone it until May, 2022. Blue and summer colors were the theme. Our cake was three tier with our initials and bride and groom cake topper. We had a lot of people from out of town and we appreciated each of them so much.”
Photos by Jennifer Tidwell
