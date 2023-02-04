Megan Lynn Statom and Turner Hudson Holderfield were married April 2, 2022 at 5:00 in the afternoon at the Statom Family Lakehouse in Waterloo with Pastor Jeremy Sanderson officiating. The reception was held at the lake house following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Josh and Tracy Statom of Cloverdale. She is the granddaughter of the late J.P. and Alice Statom of Cloverdale, Jo and Tommy Burcham of Muscle Shoals, and the late Walter.
The groom is the son of Boyce and Kaye Holderfield of Florence. He is the grandson of Robert and Alice Holderfield and June Jones and the late Leldon Jones, all of Florence.
The bride was escorted by her father. She wore a beautiful off shoulder white gown with matching veil from The Something Blue Shoppe.
Maid of honor was Morgan Statom, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mary Beth Beavers, Erika Berry, Alisha Glover, and Sarah Dunn.
Best man was the groom’s father, Boyce Holderfield. Groomsmen were Tripp Holderfield, Billy Williamson, Phillip Price, Drew Brown, and Nathan Bain.
Wedding director was Terri Brown of Kiss the Bride and floral designer was Will and Dee’s Florist. Music for the ceremony and entertainment at the reception was provided by Lavale and Sonya Cooper. The reception tent and rentals were provided by Party Pros. Jill’s Sweet Memories catered the reception and made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Hair stylist and make up artist was Mandi Beavers. Photographer was Rebekah Handley of Rebekah Photography and videographer was Kyo Productions. The couple’s rings were purchased from Creative Jewelers. The groom and groomsmen’s suits were from Coats Clothing Company. The antique car was provided by Bill Lovelace.
After a honeymoon at Sandals Resort in Whitehouse, Jamaica, the couple is now residing in Cloverdale.
Photos by Rebekah Photography
