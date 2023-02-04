Haley Dison and Juan Franco were married June 18, 2022 in a 7:30 evening ceremony held at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Savannah, Ga. with Father Andrew Larkin officiating. The reception was held at the DeSoto Hotel following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Brian and Patti Dison of St. Joseph, Tenn. She is the granddaughter of Judy Kennedy and the late Charles Kennedy of Florence, and Jerry Dison and the late Bonnie Dison of Greenhill.
The groom is the son of Juan Franco and Ana Maria Guzman of Miami, Fla. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Guzman and Mrs. and Mrs. Franco, all of Guayaquail, Ecuador.
The bride chose a Daalarna Couture gown from The Carriage House in Mt. Brook, Ala. The veil was designed by Blanca Veils.
Maid of honor was Hannah Dison, sister of the bride, and matron of honor was Alyssa Wilbanks, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ashley Darracott, Abby Mattox, Sierra Patterson, Maggie Killen, Jessica Wolinsky, Kacey Schwarz, Myriah Archer, and Ana Franco, sister of the groom. Flower girl was Emma Darracott.
Best man was Mateo Díaz, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Cameron Campbell, Rafael Franceschini, Sergio Cremisini, Alexander Del Toral, Dylan Cohen, José Joaquín Franco, and Carlos Alberto Sanchez.
Wedding director was Vanessa Saturday and floral designer was Dawn Pettus. The reception was catered by the DeSoto Hotel and the desserts were made by Savannah Rum Runners Bakery. Hair stylist and make up artist was Royal Makeup & Hair. Photographer and videographer was George Street Photography.
The bride and groom danced their first dance to a song the groom wrote and recorded for the bride. The evening ended with the Hora Loca (Crazy Hour), a Latin American tradition, with entertainment provided by Savannah Cirque and midnight snacks made from recipes from Haley and Juan’s grandmothers.
For their honeymoon, the couple went to the Almafi Coast, Rome, Florence, and Venice, Italy. They are now residing in Miami, Fla.
Photos by George Street Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.