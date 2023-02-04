Laura Beth Landers and Jeffrey Wayne Balentine were married June 25, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening at Rose Marry Farms in Pulaski, Tenn. with Daniel Rogers officiating. The reception followed at Rose Marry Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Charles “Chuck” Landers and Patricia Cody Landers, both of Killen. She is the granddaughter of Madge Landers and the late Charles Landers, and the late Willie “Bill” and Willie Tee Cody, all of Killen.
The groom is the son of James and Rose Balentine of Lexington and Susan and Joe Miller. He is the grandson of the late Gentry and Frances Lindsey, and Betty Balentine and the late Tollie Balentine, all of Lexington.
The bride chose a Lillian West gown, along with shoes by Betsey Johnson.
Maid of honor was Rebecca Landers, sister of the bride, and matron of honor was Joanie Durham, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ashley Glover, cousin of the bride, and Hannah Clark, friend of the bride. Flower girl was Danni Kate Durham, friend of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, James Balentine. Groomsmen were Jacob Balentine and Justin Balentine, brothers of the groom. Ring bearers were Callen Glover and Case Glover, cousins of the bride.
Wedding director was Denise Gray. Floral designers were Denise Gray and Diane Jenkins. Ceremony music was provided by Wendell and Misty Dean. The reception was catered by Little Ceasers. The wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Morgan Robertson, and the groom’s table featured mechanic cookies made by Haley Evans. Family members of the couple, along with the bride’s co-workers, helped with the food and the clean up. Hair stylist was Amanda Justrich and make up artist was Brooklyn Hamilton. Photographer was Be Still Photography and videographer was Awaken Films.
For their honeymoon, the couple spent a week in Destin, Fla. They are now residing in Greenhill.
Photos by Be Still Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.