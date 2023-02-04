Abby Danielle Swinney and John Derek Sweeney were married January 22, 2022 at Danclay Farms with Jim Poss officiating. The reception followed at Danclay Farms.
The bride is the daughter of Ryan and Tina Swinney of Phil Campbell. She is the granddaughter of Bobby Jack and Nell Swinney of Phil Campbell, and Jill Williams and the late Steve Williams of Hackleburg.
The groom is the son of Corbet and Lisa Sweeney of Hackleburg and the late Stacy Palmer of Hamilton. He is the grandson of the late Jack and Wilma Sweeney of Hackleburg, and Don and Jeanette Moore of Hamilton.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white longsleeved gown with a matching veil from Kathleen’s Bridal.
Maid of honor was Kaylee Allen, best friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Julianna Taylor, cousin of the bride; Caitlan Swinney, sister-inlaw of the bride; Katie Depoyster, Sarah Henry, Tamara Langham, and Bayleigh Price, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Hannah Beth Robinson, Cate Robinson, and Kingzlee Poss.
Best man was Casey Sweeney, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Andrew Mills, Rocklin Brumley, Mark Davis, Mason Willis, and Lawrence Butts, all friends of the groom; and Chase Swinney, brother of the bride. Ring bearer was John Terry Robinson.
Wedding director was Selena Jackson, and floral designer was Cindy Harrison of Florals by Cindy. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet and the wedding cake was made by Andrea Hutcheson. DJ Shea Madden provided the reception entertainment. The couple’s wedding rings were purchased from Artistic Jewelry & Repair, Inc. The groom’s
and groomsmen’s suits were from Coats Clothing Co. Hair stylist was Madison Hicks and make up artist was Faith Ezzell. Photographer was Keelon Walker and videographer was Ace Eaton.
The couple spent their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and are now residing in Russellville.
Photos by Keelon Walker Photography
