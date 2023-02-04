Brooke McAdams and Daniel Green were married May 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Florence with Scott Underwood officiating. The reception was held at Sweetwater Depot following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Gregg and Dr. Cindy McAdams. She is the granddaughter of David and Betty McCutchen of Madison.
The groom is the son of Danny and Monica Green. He is the grandson of Norman and Elaine Green of Jackson, and Charles and Marcia Turner of Citronelle.
Maid of honor was Lauren McAdams, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Heather McAdams, sister of the bride; Mary Coker Green, sister of the groom; Callie Olinger, Kayla Soli, Hannah Benson, Renae Blasingame, McKenzie
Nowin, and Samantha Thorne, all friends of the bride. Flower girls were Izzie Waldron and Josie Hicks, cousins of the groom.
The groom chose his father, Danny Green, to be his best man. Groomsmen were Taylor Hicks and Slade Turner, cousins of the groom; Jake Statom, Ethan Grimes, Josh Corbin, Andrew Mashburn, Jacob Mishalanie, and Mark Lowery, all friends of the groom. Ring bearers were Luke Daniels, friend of the groom, and Cian Ragan, cousin of the groom.
Wedding director was family friend Kristen Richardson. Floral designer was Kim Laeupple of The Tailored Tulip. Ceremony music was provided by Janie Wallace and Andy Thompson. Catering was provided by Becky Hartley, the wedding cake was purchased from Publix, and the groom’s cake was made by Marcia Turner. Reception entertainment was provided by DJ Will Stutts. Photographer was MaLeah Hibbet.
For their honeymoon, the couple spent time in Asheville, N.C. and Hilton Head, S.C. They are now residing in Florence.
Photos by MaLeah Hibbett Photography
