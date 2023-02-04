Abigail Leigh Reed and Matthew Derek Hulley were married June 11, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening at Creekside at Collier’s End. Sandra Haygood, aunt of the bride, officiated the ceremony, that included a knot tying ceremony. A special prayer was given by Rusty Reed, cousin of the bride.The reception followed at Creekside.
The bride is the daughter of Gina Reed and Dwayne Oliver and Michael and Caitlan Reed, all of Huntsville. She is the granddaughter of the late Algie and Sybil Haygood of Florence, and Wayne and Mary Reed of Hazelgreen.
The groom is the son of Phillip and Jenny Hulley of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He is the grandson of Alan and Valerie Wiggins of Johannesburg, South Africa, who attended the wedding.
The bride chose her gown from Kathleen’s Bridal. She wore a ring on her right hand that the bride’s grandmother gave to the bride’s mother when she turned sixteen, and the bride’s mother gave to the bride when she turned sixteen.
Maids of honor were Aliyah Reed, sister of the bride, and Kristi Rawlings, friend of the bride. Matron of honor was Caitlin Cash, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Paige Parker, cousin of the bride; Rachel Berry and Katherine Van Lare, friends of the bride. Honorary bridesmaids were Meg Lavin, Sara McClure, Mckenzie Land, all friends of the bride; Shannon Hulley and Megan Kelly, sisters of the groom; and honorary bridesman Champ Holt, friend of the bride.
Best man was Jack Brennan, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Michael Northcraft, Ryan Costelli, and Taylor Bowman, all friends of the groom. Honorary groomsman was Kevin Burgett, friend of the groom. Ring bearers were Aiden Liam and Nolen Kelly, nephews of the groom.
Wedding director was Terri Brown. Floral designer was Athen’s Florist. The reception was catered by Taco Mama, and Edgar’s made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Hair stylist was Presley Pullum and make up artist was Alysa Petus. Other special helpers were Julie Parker, aunt of the bride, and the bride’s father and the groom’s parents. Photographer was Whitney Blake Photography and videographer was Fine Era Productions.
The couple is planning a delayed honeymoon in 2023 on their first anniversary. They are now residing at Ft. Leonard Wood in Saint Robert, Mo.
Photos by Whitney Blake Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.