Autumn King and Wheeler Lovelady were married December 10, 2021 in a 4:00 afternoon ceremony at Camp Creek Weddings and Events with Jack Harris officiating. A foot washing took place for the unity ceremony. The reception followed at Camp Creek.
The bride is the daughter of Misty King of Moulton. She is the granddaughter of Winford Ellis and Donna Lynn King, both deceased.
The groom is the son of Brad Lovelady of Town Creek and Jill Lovelady of Courtland. He is the grandson of Syble Sims and the late Donald Sims of Courtland, and Sue McDowell and the late Jerry Lovelady of Town Creek.
The bride was escorted by her uncle, Bryan King of Moulton. She wore a Madison James gown with custom sleeves and a diamond and pearl veil from Cherry Tree Lane.
Maid of honor was Summer Hall, sister of the bride, and matron of honor was Andrea Knight, best friend of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Siresa Osborn, Kirstin Marbutt, Tiffany Cross, all friends of the bride; Jasmine Parker, cousin of the bride; Audra Lovelady and Cortney Lovelady, sisters-in-law of the bride. Junior bridesmaids were Brenlie Jayce and Jacy Marie. Flower girls were Bransyn-Kate and Harper Blake.
Best man was the groom’s father, Brad Lovelady. Groomsmen were Luke Lovelady and Hayden Lovelady, brothers of the groom; Brandon Knight, Corey Peters, David “Pucky” Allen, all friends of the groom; and Raycen Sims, cousin of the groom. Ring bearers were Ellison Kyle and Chanden Rhodes.
Wedding director was Karen Hunter. Floral designer was Julia Cole at America’s Florist. Catering for the rehearsal dinner was provided by Pink Pig, and the reception was catered by Southern Skillet. The wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Lakin Williamson of The Makery. Entertaining guests at the reception was Dirty South Entertainment. The bride and groom’s rings were from Billy Mitchell Jewelry. Hair stylists were Hali Weaver and Julia Hale, and make up artists were Olivia Sparks and Heather Michele. Photographer and videographer was Poppy Leaf Photography. Bridal portraits were taken at Shell’s Christmas Tree Farm. A wedding shower was held for the couple at Oliver’s Barn.
For their honeymoon, the couple took a train to New Orleans, La., where they stayed at The Mercantile Hotel and Hotel Peter and Paul, and then embarked on a cruise to Mexico. They are now residing in Town Creek.
Photos by Poppy Leaf Photography
