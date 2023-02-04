Jenna Thompson and Conner Riant were married May 21, 2022 in a 5:00 afternoon ceremony at Owl’s Landing with Brandon Stickland officiating. The reception followed at Owl’s Landing.
The bride is the daughter of Don and Lesa Thompson of Killen. She is the granddaughter of Floyd and Glenda Moore of Killen, and the late Howard and Reba Thompson of Greenhill.
The groom is the son of Tim and Teresa May of Killen, LaNita and Stacy Crews of Florence, and the late Mike Riant. He is the grandson of the late Grady and Opal Lewis of Florence, and Betty May of Muscle Shoals.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white gown from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle, with alterations done by Alterations by Faith.
Maid of honor was Abbey Moore. Bridesmaids were Kelly May, Rachel Herring, Alyssa Butler, Brianna Curbow, and Shilaine Hill.
Best men were Jacob Riant and Justin May. Groomsmen were Daniel Thompson, Josh Curbow, Colby Brown, and Tyler Hill. Ring bearers were Brodie Curbow, Brycen Curbow, and Nolan May.
Ceremony music was provided by Fine Era Productions. The reception was catered by Blue Coast Burrito, and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Sweets by Nissi. Hair stylist was Kyla Warden of Textur Salon, and make up artist was Lindsey Wray. Photographer was Liv Anderson Photography.
The couple is now residing in Florence.
Photos by Liv Anderson Photography
