Jacqueline Summer Reynolds and Ty Gregory Lollar were married May 21, 2022 at 6:00 in the evening at Chapel of Saint Francis, Camp McDowell, Nauvoo, Ala., with Dr. Ron Horton officiating. The reception followed at Doug-Carpenter Hall at Camp McDowell.
The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Jackie Reynolds of Haleyville. She is the granddaughter of Alice Freeman of Jasper and Janette Harbin of Haleyville.
The groom is the son of Shannon and Susan Lollar of Haleyville. He is the grandson of William and Bonita Lollar of Tuscaloosa and Dr. Thomas and Laura Taylor of Florence.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose a beautiful white satin gown from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Maid of honor was Amy Putman, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Taylor Brewer, sister of the groom; Chloe Reynolds, sister of the bride; and Kaitlyn Phillips, friend of the bride. Flower girl was Scarlett Brewer, niece of the groom.
Best man was the groom’s father, Shannon Lollar. Groomsmen were Jon Tate Lollar, brother of the groom; Alston Mays and Clint Phillips, friends of the groom.
Wedding director was Mackenzie Parker of Camp McDowell. Floral designer was Ila’s Flowers of Jasper. Heath Smith provided music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception. Camp McDowell provided the catering for the reception and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Lynn Winters. The stationery was from Ledgewood Fine Stationery of Madison. Hair stylist was Jessica Grace at Studio 64 in Jasper, and make up artist was Studio 64. Photographer was April Warhurst. A watercolor painting was done by Claire Frazier.
After a honeymoon at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera in Cancun, Mexico, the couple is now residing in Opp, Ala.
Photos April Warhurst
