“We first met on Tinder in 2017. After our first date, after several months of texting back and forth, I thought Matthew didn’t like me very much, so I ended up dating another guy for a year. In early 2019, after I was single again, I started popping up on Matthew’s “people you may know” on Facebook. Matthew noticed I was single again, but thought it might be weird to message me so out of the blue. However, after I popped up enough times, he took the hint and texted me. After some conversation, he very sweetly asked if I would like to go on a second first date, and, as they say, the rest is history.”
Jessica Noelle Fowler and Matthew Austin Davenport were married October 29, 2022 at 4:00 in the afternoon at Bradford Farm and Venue with Rob Livingston officiating. The reception followed at Bradford Farm.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Paige Fowler of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Bobby and Geraldine Fowler of Haleyville, the late Patty Farris of Sheffield, and Glendon and Debra Farris of Florence.
The groom is the son of Tony and Melissa Davenport of Muscle Shoals. He is the grandson of the late Bud and Betty Jo Davenport of Muscle Shoals, and Betty Bailey and the late Dan Bailey, Sr. of Muscle Shoals.
The bride was escorted by her father. She chose an ivory mermaid style gown with a soft tulle base, immaculately embroidered in exquisite floral placements that bloomed about the bodice, waist and skirt, which culminated in a gentle scalloped edge. Her matching veil featured exquisite floral details that complemented her dress. She also wore custom dyed plum lace shoes that matched the bridesmaids’ dresses, along with pearls that her grandmother, the late Patty Farris, was gifted for her high school graduation.
Maid of honor was Mackenzie Fowler, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Micaela Kuhn, Andrea Engelthaler, and Ashley Coppock, all friends of the bride. Flower girl was Ellie Davenport, niece of the groom.
Best man was the groom’s father, Tony Davenport. Groomsmen were Brian Davenport, brother of the groom; Dylan Stutts, cousin of the groom; and Jakob Fowler, brother of the bride. Ring bearers were Lawson Ball and Jaxon Coppock, friends of the bride.
Wedding director and floral designer was Heather Sherrill, along with the team at Bradford Farm. Reception entertainment and music for the ceremony was provided by Gus Spears of Universal Event and Production Services. The reception was catered by Southern Skillet, the wedding cake was made by Batter Up Cakes, and the groom’s cake was made by Jill’s Sweet Memories. Hair stylist and make up artist was Alani Brown. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Awaken Films.
A memorial table was set up in the reception space to honor the couple’s grandparents who had passed away.
For their honeymoon, the couple took a Carnival Cruise to Cozumel and Yucatan, Mexico. They are now residing in Mobile.
Photos by Create Portraiture
