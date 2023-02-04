MaKayla Holland and Phillip Lindsey were married February 22, 2022 in a 5:30 afternoon ceremony at GAS Design Center with Mr. Larry Davenport officiating. The reception followed at GAS.
The bride is the daughter of Mike and Renae Holland of Tuscumbia, and the granddaughter of Sue Richardson of Sheffield. The groom is the son of Rhonda Lindsey of Muscle Shoals.
Maid of honor was Jasmine Sherman, best friend of the bride, and matron of honor was Michelle Yerbey, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Maranda Holland, Maria Holland, and Myeisha Holland, sisters of the bride; Olivia Howard, Rebekah Malone, Shannon Plante, Abby Richardson, Jenae Roberts, Taylor Staggs, and Nikole Thompkins, all friends of the bride; and Victoria Johnson, sister of the bride. Junior bridesmaids were Matilda Holland, sister of the bride, and Kenzie-Leigh Yerbey, niece of the bride. Flower girl was Amiah Lindsey, niece of the groom.
Best man was Isaac Franks, best friend of the groom, and best woman was Hannah Phillips, best friend of the groom. Groomspeople were Betty Brooks, Ashley Cifuentas, Brenda Moreno, Victoria Stevens, Annmarie Strickland, and Austin Pugh, all friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Orlando Holland, brother of the bride. Ushers were MacArthur Holland, brother of the bride; EJ Powell, friend of the couple; and Jacolbi Johnson, Jr., nephew of the bride.
Wedding director was Hannah Bradford. Floral designer was Eucca Florals. Ceremony music and reception entertainment was provided by EJ Powell. The reception was catered by McDonald’s, and the wedding cake and groom’s cake were made by Tara Warpup of Cakes A Lot. Hair stylists were Sha’Myia Butler of Significant Beauty and Jasmine Sherman. Make up artist was Malik’s Artistry. Photographer was Holley Grimes.
The couple had a bubble exit. They both wore sweat suits with matching sneakers. The couple is now residing in Tuscumbia.
Photos by Holley Grimes
