Baylee Hester and Ty Terry were married October 15, 2022 in a 5:00 afternoon ceremony at Bradford Farm and Venue with Ralph Richey officiating. The reception was also held at Bradford Farm following the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Rhonda Hester and the late Joel Hester of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Ann Bevis and the late Edward Bevis of Florence and Sarah Hester and the late Eural Dee Hester of Muscle Shoals.
The groom is the son of Rodney and Lisa Terry of Town Creek. He is the grandson of Gary and Betty Tyree of East Lawrence, and the late Dual and Mary Frances Terry.
The bride chose a beautiful white gown from The Something Blue Shoppe in Hartselle.
Maid of honor was Anna Richey and matron of honor was Adrienne Moon, both friends of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ashley McCarley, Kiah Haddock, friends of the bride, and Sydney Rogers, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesman was Tradarrius Buckmon, friend of the bride.
Best man was the groom’s father, Rodney Terry. Groomsmen were Austin Waldrep, Kyle Hutchinson, Aaron Franks, Armando Perales, and Evan Franks, all friends of the groom.
The invitation suite was created by Hazel and Gray Co. of Muscle Shoals. Floral designer was Heather Sherrill. Music for the ceremony and entertainment for the reception was provided by Gus Spears and Andrew Williamson. Caterer was Southern Skillet and Celena Grant of Homemade by Celena made the wedding cake and groom’s cake. Hair stylist was Karli McDonald and make up artist was Kristen Skinner. Photographer was Heather Sherrill of Create Portraiture and videographer was Poppy Leaf Weddings.
After the wedding, the couple spent their honeymoon in Charleston, S.C.
Photos by Create Portraiture
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.